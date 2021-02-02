Energy Sector Update for 02/02/2021: XOM, XOP, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing in Tuesday's premarket trading with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently rallying past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.48 at $55.03 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.51 to $57.86 per barrel and natural gas futures were 13 cents higher at $2.98 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was gaining more than 2% as it reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.03, down from $0.41 a year earlier. That result exceeded the $0.02 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was more than 2% higher even as it booked Q4 adjusted net losses of $0.19 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.25 per share.

BP (BP) was slipping past 3% after it reported Q4 underlying profit of $0.03 per American depositary share on a replacement cost basis, down significantly from $0.76 per ADS in the prior-year quarter. The average profit estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.07 per ADS.

