Energy Sector Update for 02/02/2021: MMP,XOM,OPTT,ENSV

Energy stocks eased slightly from their earlier highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.9% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.21 higher at $54.76 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added $1.17 to $57.52 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $2.85 per 1 million BTU, reversing a prior advance.

In company news, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) slid 4.6% on Tuesday after the refined products transportation company reported below-consensus Q4 revenue and projected Q1 and FY21 adjusted earnings also lagging analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, Magellan Midstream is projecting Q1 net income of $0.75 per unit and $3.55 per unit for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.90 and $3.85 per unit, respectively.

To the upside, Enservco (ENSV) rose 3.5% after the wellsite services company said East West Bank has agreed to extend the maturity of its $17 million term loan and its $1 million line of credit for working capital by one year until October 15, 2022. The revised agreement requires Enservco to maintain at least $3 million in liquidity with the bank by April 15 as well as generating minimal revenue levels over the term of the extended loans, according to a new regulatory filing.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) was ending 2.2% higher after the alternative-energy company announced its purchase of privately held offshore energy engineering and design company 3Dent Technology for $800,000 in stock. Ocean Power said its first-ever acquisition is expected to increase its revenue, with 3Dent continuing to operate under its current name.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 2.1% after reporting better-than-expected non-GAAP net income of $0.03 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.41 per share during the final three months of 2019 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

