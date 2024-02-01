News & Insights

SHEL

Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2024: SHEL, EPD, WEC, XLE, USO, UNG

February 01, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing by 0.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.9% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.8% at $76.39 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.5% to $80.99 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.6% lower at $2.09 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, down from $1.39 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.03. Shell was up almost 2% pre-bell.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was slightly advancing after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.72 per diluted unit, up from $0.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.68.

WEC Energy Group (WEC) reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $1.10 per diluted share, up from $0.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.08. WEC Energy Group was marginally lower pre-bell.

