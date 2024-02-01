News & Insights

Energy
CMS

Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2024: CMS, THR, UGI, SR

February 01, 2024 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) fractionally lower.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.5% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.3% to $74.09 a barrel, and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 2.1% to $78.87 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell by 197 billion cubic feet in the week ended Jan. 26, a smaller decline than the 202 billion drop expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a decrease of 326 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.3% lower at $2.05 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, CMS Energy (CMS) shares rose 2% after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings Thursday of $1.05 per diluted share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.04.

Thermon (THR) shares tumbled more than 19% after it cut its adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2024. The company now expects adjusted EPS between $1.76 and $1.84, compared with prior guidance of $1.84 to $1.94 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $1.90.

UGI (UGI) jumped 12% after the company reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings late Wednesday of $1.20 per diluted share, up from $1.14 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.03.

Spire (SR) reported net economic earnings of $1.47 per share for its fiscal Q1, down from $1.55 during the prior-year quarter. Analysts expected $1.38. Its shares added 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMS
THR
UGI
SR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.