Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2024: CMS, THR, UGI, SR

Energy stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) fractionally lower.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.5% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.3% to $74.09 a barrel, and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 2.1% to $78.87 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell by 197 billion cubic feet in the week ended Jan. 26, a smaller decline than the 202 billion drop expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a decrease of 326 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.3% lower at $2.05 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, CMS Energy (CMS) shares rose 2% after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings Thursday of $1.05 per diluted share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.04.

Thermon (THR) shares tumbled more than 19% after it cut its adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2024. The company now expects adjusted EPS between $1.76 and $1.84, compared with prior guidance of $1.84 to $1.94 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $1.90.

UGI (UGI) jumped 12% after the company reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings late Wednesday of $1.20 per diluted share, up from $1.14 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.03.

Spire (SR) reported net economic earnings of $1.47 per share for its fiscal Q1, down from $1.55 during the prior-year quarter. Analysts expected $1.38. Its shares added 3.2%.

