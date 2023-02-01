Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2023: TRP,TRP.TO,RIG,SR

Energy stocks were adding to their midweek retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 3.0%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a dropping 3.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 3.1% to $76.21 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories grew by 4.1 million barrels during the seven days ended Jan. 27, compared with a 500,000-barrel increase the previous week and market expectations US supplies were going to fall 1 million barrels last week.

North Sea Brent crude was sliding 3.5% to $82.46 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6.5% lower at $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TC Energy (TRP) fell 6.6% on Wednesday after saying it now expects to spend around $14.5 billion to complete its Coastal GasLink pipeline, up from $11.2 billion previously. It blamed the increased cost for the new link connecting the Alberta oil- and gas-fields and a liquefaction and shipping facility in British Columbia on several factors, including problems finding skilled workers, contractor performance issues and poor weather.

Spire (SR) rose 1.2% after the natural gas utility reported improved fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue, exceeding analyst estimates for the three months ended Dec. 31 and also raising its fiscal 2023 profit forecast by $0.10 per share on both ends of its prior guidance to a new range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting adjusted net income of $4.13 per share for the 12 months ending Sept. 30.

Transocean (RIG) was hanging on for a 1.7% gain, retreating from a more than 7% morning advance, after Tuesday night saying its Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 ultra-deepwater drillship received a 910-day contract from an unnamed national oil company for work offshore Brazil. Work under the new contract with an estimated backlog of $392 million is expected to begin later this summer, the company said.

