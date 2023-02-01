Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2023: LPG, NS, EPD, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 5.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $78.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 0.3% to $85.22 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.3% lower at $2.595 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Dorian LPG (LPG) was climbing 2.8% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, up from $0.34 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.03.

Nustar Energy (NS) reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.34 per unit, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.28. Nustar Energy was 1.4% lower recently.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was advancing 0.3% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.65 per unit, up from $0.47 per unit a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.62.

