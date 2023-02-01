Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2023: ENG,TRP,TRP.TO,RIG,SR

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of a retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.6% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 0.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.5%, reversing a midday decline.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 2.2% to $77.11 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories increased in the week ended Jan. 27, surprising analysts. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 7.8% to $2.47 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ENGlobal (ENG) was falling 4.1%, erasing an earlier surge. The company said it won a $9 million contract from Reconciliation Energy Transition for front-end engineering and design of a 6,000 barrel-per-day sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel project as part of the Calgary Region Green Energy Industrial Park.

TC Energy (TRP) fell 5.6%. The company said it expects to spend 14.5 billion to complete its Coastal GasLink pipeline, up from $11.2 billion expected previously. It blamed the increased cost for the new link connecting the Alberta oil- and gas-fields and a liquefaction and shipping facility in British Columbia on several factors, including problems finding skilled workers, contractor performance issues and poor weather.

Spire (SR) rose 3% after fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue exceeded analyst estimates. The company raised its fiscal 2023 profit forecast.

Transocean (RIG) rose 6.1%. The company said Tuesday its Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 ultra-deepwater drillship received a 910-day contract from an unnamed national oil company for work offshore Brazil. Work under the new contract with an estimated backlog of $392 million is expected to begin later this summer.

