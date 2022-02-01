Energy
XOM

Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2022: XOM, EPD, CIVI, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires
Published

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 0.55% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down over 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.18 at $86.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.19 to $88.07 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.20 lower at $4.68 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was nearly 1% higher after it reported adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share in Q4 compared with $0.03 in the prior year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.94 per share.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reported Q4 earnings of $0.47 per diluted unit, up from $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners was recently down more than 1%.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) was slightly advancing after saying it has agreed to acquire Bison Oil & Gas II, the operator of the Denver-Julesburg Basin centered in Colorado, for about $346 million.

