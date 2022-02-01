Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2022: WMB,HP,XOM,RDS.A,RDS.B

Energy stocks extended their Tuesday advance, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 3.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.9% gain this afternoon, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.05 higher at $88.20 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was declining $0.41 to $888.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.12 to $4.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Williams Companies (WMB) was finishing near its intra-day high, rising 2%, after the energy infrastructure company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share, representing a 3.7% increase over its most recent distributions to investors.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) rose 5.5% after the oilfield-services company overnight reported a fiscal Q1 net loss of $0.48 per share, including $0.03 per share in one-time items, improving on a $0.66 per share loss during the same quarter, while revenue grew 66.4% year-over-year to $410 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a $0.52 per share loss on a GAAP basis and a $0.47 per share loss excluding items on $390.5 million in revenue.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 6.1% after the energy major reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.05 per share, up from $0.03 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.94 per share. Revenue increased 82.6% over year-ago levels to $84.97 billion and also beat the $84.58 billion analysts mean.

Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was narrowly lower after reportedly rerouting its oil supplies in Germany to alternative depots following a cyberattack on local logistics firm Marquard & Bahls. A Shell Deutschland spokesperson confirmed the moves to Reuters, which said Marquard & Bahls did not reply to requests for comment.

