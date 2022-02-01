Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2022: HP, XOM, RDS.A, RDS.B

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.3% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.21 to $87.94 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was declining $0.13 to $89.13 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 lower at $4.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Helmerich & Payne (HP) rose 4.2% after the oilfield-services company overnight reported a fiscal Q1 net loss of $0.48 per share, including $0.03 per share in one-time items, improving on a $0.66 per share loss during the same quarter, while revenue grew 66.4% year-over-year to $410 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a $0.52 per share loss on a GAAP basis and a $0.47 per share loss excluding items, on $390.5 million in revenue.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 5.3% after the energy major reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.05 per share, up from $0.03 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.94 per share. Revenue increased 82.6% over year-ago levels to $84.97 billion and also beating the $84.58 billion analyst mean.

Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was narrowly lower after reportedly rerouting its oil supplies in Germany to alternative depots following a cyberattack on local logistics firm Marquard & Bahls. A Shell Deutschland spokesperson confirmed the moves to Reuters, which said Marquard & Bahls did not reply to requests for comment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.