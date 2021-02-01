Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2021: CCJ,CCO.TO,BKR,XOG

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up less than 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 90 cents to $53.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 89 cents to $55.93 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures also were 30 cents higher at $2.87 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 10.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was falling 0.2%.

In company news, Cameco (CCJ) rallied Monday, at one point climbing just over 22% to its highest share price since May 2015, after the miner said it has more than doubled its ownership stake in an uranium-enrichment joint venture with Australian laser technology company Silex Systems, now owning 49% of Global Laser Enrichment LLC with an option to acquire a 75% majority stake. Specific terms of the financial restructuring, which also saw GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy step away from the partnership, were not disclosed.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was fractionally higher after the oilfield services company said it was collaborating with Russian natural gas producer Novatek to develop technologies to reduce carbon emissions during the production of natural gas and liquefied natural gas. The companies plan to soon launch a pilot program to introduce hydrogen blends during the main process for liquefying natural gas, with Baker Hughes providing the engineering and turbo-machinery equipment to convert LNG trains at Novatek's Yamal facility.

To the downside, Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) slid 3.5%. A regulatory filing showed Br Capital Management owns a 6.9% stake in the company, now owning over 1.7 Extraction shares.

