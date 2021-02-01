Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2021: ARLP,CCJ,CCO.TO,BKR,XOG

Energy stocks turned solidly higher this afternoon, overcoming their prior sluggishness, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.9% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.35 higher at $53.55 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added $1.45 to $56.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures also sped 29 cents higher to $2.85 per 1 million BTU after large swathes of the central and eastern US was hit with a massive blizzard.

In company news, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was ending 9.5% higher after the thermal coal company earlier Monday Q4 reported Q4 net income of $0.27 per unit, improving on a $0.20 per unit profit during the same quarter in 2019 and beating the two-analyst mean by $0.01 per unit, according to Capital IQ. Revenue declined 19.1% year-over-year to $366.5 million but also exceeding the Wall Street consensus expecting $363.6 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Cameco (CCJ) also rallied Monday, at one point climbing just over 22% to its highest share price since May 2015, after the miner said it has more than doubled its ownership stake in a uranium-enrichment joint venture with Australian laser technology company Silex Systems, now owning 49% of Global Laser Enrichment LLC with an option to acquire a 75% majority stake. Specific terms of the financial restructuring, which also saw GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy step away from the partnership, were not disclosed.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was nearly 1% higher after the oilfield services company said it was collaborating with Russian natural gas producer Novatek to develop technologies to reduce carbon emissions during the production of natural gas and liquefied natural gas. The companies plan to soon launch a pilot program to introduce hydrogen blends during the main process for liquefying natural gas, with Baker Hughes providing the engineering and turbo-machinery equipment to convert LNG trains at Novatek's Yamal facility.

To the downside, Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) declined fractionally. A new regulatory filing Monday showed Brigade Capital Management owns a 6.9% stake in the company, now holding over 1.7 Extraction shares.

