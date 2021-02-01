Energy Sector Update for 02/01/2021: ARLP, BP, FTI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing past 1% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 9%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.46 at $52.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.58 to $55.62 per barrel and natural gas futures were 23 cents higher at $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was rallying past 9% after reporting Q4 net earnings of $0.27 per diluted unit, up from a gain of $0.20 a year ago after operating expenses fell year-over-year to $320.9 million from $417.4 million.

BP (BP) agreed to sell a 20% stake in Oman's Block 61 gas development project to a subsidiary of Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. for $2.6 billion. BP was slightly higher in recent trading.

TechnipFMC (FTI) said late Friday it has completed a $1 billion offering of 6.5% senior notes due 2026, which were issued at a price of 100% of the principal amount. TechnipFMC was declining 0.8% recently.

