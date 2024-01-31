News & Insights

Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2024: TTE, PSX, HESM

January 31, 2024 — 01:42 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 1.4% drop, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 26, following a decrease of 8.3 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was dropping 2.4% to $75.92 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude contract was falling 1.3% to $81.76 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were rose 1.9% to $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies (TTE) shares were falling 1% after it said Wednesday it agreed to buy OMV's 50% interest in Malaysian independent gas producer and operator SapuraOMV Upstream for $903 million.

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share, down from $4 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.38. Its shares rose 1.6%.

Hess Midstream (HESM) reported Q4 net income Wednesday of $0.55 per diluted share, up from $0.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.61. Hess fell 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE
PSX
HESM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.