Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2024: TTE, PSX, HESM

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 1.4% drop, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 26, following a decrease of 8.3 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was dropping 2.4% to $75.92 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude contract was falling 1.3% to $81.76 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were rose 1.9% to $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies (TTE) shares were falling 1% after it said Wednesday it agreed to buy OMV's 50% interest in Malaysian independent gas producer and operator SapuraOMV Upstream for $903 million.

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share, down from $4 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.38. Its shares rose 1.6%.

Hess Midstream (HESM) reported Q4 net income Wednesday of $0.55 per diluted share, up from $0.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.61. Hess fell 1.6%.

