Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2024: PSX, HESM, SLB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were steady pre-bell Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently unchanged.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.7% at $77.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Bent slid 0.8% to $82.24 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.7% higher at $2.13 per 1 million BTU.

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share, down from $4 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.38. Phillips 66 was up more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Hess Midstream (HESM) reported a Q4 net income of $0.55 per diluted share, up from $0.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.61. Hess Midstream was slightly lower pre-bell.

Schlumberger (SLB) was marginally advancing after it reaffirmed its full-year 2024 financial guidance as "all ongoing oil and gas projects" related to oil giant Saudi Aramco "remain intact."

