Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2023: XOM, LAC, LAC.TO, GM, GPRE, AOS

Energy stocks were largely steadied near their midday peaks Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 1.7% advance, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.4% higher at $79.03 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was declining 0.5% to $84.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up 1.2% at $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was set to finish near its intra-day high on Tuesday, climbing 2.5%, after the energy major reported Q4 results that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Lithium Americas (LAC) gained almost 15% after General Motors (GM) plans to invest in the miner's Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada, with the automaker gaining a 9.99% stake in the company in exchange for $330 million in initial funding. GM also has committed for a second $320 million investment.

AO Smith (AOS) was climbing nearly 14% after the heat pump and boiler equipment company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.86 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.79 per share. Net sales declined 6% year-over-year to $936.1 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 but still exceeded the $913.5 million analyst mean.

Green Plains (GPRE) rallied, rising over 11% after activist investors Ancora Holdings called on the ethanol producer to explore a potential sale, asserting its "underlying value is significantly greater than where its shares are trading today."

