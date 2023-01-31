Energy
MPC

Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2023: MPC, XOM, PSX, XLE, USO, UNG

January 31, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping by 0.3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $77.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1% to reach $84.09 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.61% lower at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was rising past 1% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $6.65 per diluted share, up from $1.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.63.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $3.40 per diluted share, up from $2.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.28. Exxon Mobil was slightly lower pre-bell Tuesday.

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $4 per diluted share, up from $2.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.35. Phillips 66 was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC
XOM
PSX
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.