Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2023: MPC, XOM, PSX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping by 0.3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $77.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1% to reach $84.09 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.61% lower at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was rising past 1% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $6.65 per diluted share, up from $1.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.63.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $3.40 per diluted share, up from $2.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.28. Exxon Mobil was slightly lower pre-bell Tuesday.

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $4 per diluted share, up from $2.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.35. Phillips 66 was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

