Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2023: LAC, LAC.TO, GM, GPRE, AOS

January 31, 2023 — 01:14 pm EST

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 1.8% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.4% to $78.97 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was declining 0.4% to $84.54 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.9% lower at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Lithium Americas (LAC) gained almost 15% after General Motors (GM) plans to invest $650 million in the miner's Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada.

Green Plains (GPRE) rallied Tuesday, rising more 11% after activist investors Ancora Holdings called on the ethanol producer to explore a potential sale, asserting its "underlying value is significantly greater than where its shares are trading today."

AO Smith (AOS) was climbing almost 12% after the heat pump and boiler equipment company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.86 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.79 per share. Net sales declined 6% year-over-year to $936.1 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 but still exceeded the $913.5 million analyst mean.

