Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2022: GEVO,SPA,ESTE

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.86 to $87.68 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was advancing $1.21 to $91.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.19 higher at $4.82 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Gevo (GEVO) climbed almost 13% after Monday saying its Gevo NW Iowa RNG project expected to produce around 355,000 million British thermal units of renewable natural gas yearly from cow manure from dairy farms remains on course to open as scheduled later this year or in early 2023.

SPI Energy (SPI) gained 5.2% after the photovoltaic products company Monday completed its sale of a 5-megawatt solar-energy facility in Hawaii to an unidentified buyer.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose 4.2% after announcing plans to acquire assets in the Midland Basin from Bighorn Permian Resources for $860 million, comprising $770 million in cash and approximately 6.8 million class A shares.

