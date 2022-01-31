Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2022: ESTE, TTE, SNP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by 0.32%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.29% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.71 at $87.53 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.68 to $89.19 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.20 higher at $4.83 per 1 million BTU.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was gaining over 3% in value amid a deal to acquire Bighorn Permian Resources' assets in the Midland Basin for about $860 million, comprising $770 million in cash and approximately 6.8 million class A shares.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was down more than 1% after saying it has agreed to sell a 20% interest in the Greater Laggan Area fields and the Shetland gas plant in the UK, as well as interests in several nearby exploration licenses, to Kistos Energy.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP), known as Sinopec, said it has completed the construction of a "megaton" carbon capture project in China. Sinopec was inactive recently.

