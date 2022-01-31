Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2022: ENPH,GEVO,SPA,ESTE

Energy stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% gain, reversing a midday advance, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was still 1.4% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.33 higher to $88.15 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $1.18 to $91.21 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.24 to $4.87 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enphase Energy (ENPH) was more than 12% higher late in Monday trading after saying it has seen a surge in demand for its microinverter-based solar and battery systems among residential customers in Massachusetts looking for backup options following an increase in power outages caused by severe ice and snowstorms in the state. Deployments are expected to grow as much as eightfold over current levels by 2026, it said, citing a recent survey by the Energy Storage Association and WoodMackenzie.

Gevo (GEVO) climbed over 13% after saying its Gevo NW Iowa RNG project expected to produce around 355,000 million British thermal units of renewable natural gas yearly from cow manure from dairy farms remains on course to open as scheduled later this year or in early 2023.

SPI Energy (SPI) gained 4.8% after the photovoltaic products company Monday completed its sale of a 5-megawatt solar-energy facility in Hawaii to an unidentified buyer.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose 2.4% after announcing plans to acquire assets in the Midland Basin from Bighorn Permian Resources for $860 million, comprising $770 million in cash and approximately 6.8 million class A shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.