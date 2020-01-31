Energy
Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2020: XOM, CVX, PSX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -2.50%

CVX: -1.54%

COP: -1.05%

SLB: -0.85%

OXY: -1.08%

Leading energy stocks were declining pre-market Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.14 at $52.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was flat at $58.29 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $1.83 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.53% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.49% higher.

Early movers include:

(-) Exxon Mobil (XOM), which was losing over 2% in value after reporting a Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.41 EPS, missing the Capital IQ estimate of $0.45.

(-) Chevron (CVX) was down more than 1% after saying its Q4 adjusted earnings per share were $1.49, down from $1.95 for the same period last year, but higher than the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.46.

(-) Phillips 66 (PSX) was more than 1% lower as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $1.54, down from $4.87 during the year-ago quarter and behind consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $1.64 a share.

