Energy Sector Update for 01/31/2020: MPC,NFG,IMO,IMO.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -4.15%

CVX -4.25%

COP -2.23%

SLB -2.12%

OXY -2.32%

Energy stocks were sharply lower again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.9% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were sinking 3.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping 78 cents to $51.36 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 13 cents to $58.16 per barrel. Natural gas futures were a penny higher at $1.84 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.4% gain/decrease.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Marathon Petroleum (MPC) climbed fractionally following reports it may sell its more than 4,000 Speedway gas station and convenience stores rather than spinning them off into a stand-alone company. Marathon already has received buyers' interest for the retail chain, estimated to be worth between $15 billion to $18 billion, although it still hasn't decided whether to pursue a spin off or a sale, sources told Bloomberg News.

In other sector news:

(+) National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) rose 1.5% after the natural gas and oil company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.01 per share, down from $1.12 per share during the year-ago quarter but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. The company also said it was cutting back on drilling activity due to low gas prices.

(-) Imperial Oil (IMO) slid nearly 3% after the Canadian energy major reported below-consensus revenue for the final three months of 2019, rising 3.4% year-over-year to CAD8.16 billion but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by CAD520 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.