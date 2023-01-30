Energy Sector Update for 01/30/2023: CNEY, ARLP, BKR, WTI

Energy stocks extended their declines during Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was retreating by 1.0%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 2.3% lower at $77.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 6.5% to $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CN Energy Group (CNEY) plunged over 73% after the biomass electricity and activated charcoal company priced a $10 million public offering of nearly 18.2 million class A shares at $0.55 apiece, or almost 75% under Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of warrants to buy an additional share exercisable at $0.55 per share.

W&T Offshore (WTI) fell 4%. The energy producer closed its $275 million private offering of 11.75% senior second-lien notes due 2026 at par.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was 0.6% lower. The oilfield-services company plans to collaborate with an affiliate of Australian mining giant Fortescue Metals Group to work on green hydrogen, green ammonia and geothermal energy production projects.

Among gainers, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) rose nearly 10% after topping Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results and saying its board of directors at the thermal coal company late last week approved a $72.3 million cash purchase of 2,682 net oil and gas royalty acres in the Permian Basin from JC Resources. The company also said directors authorized an $100 million increase in its existing stock buyback program.

