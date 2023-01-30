Energy Sector Update for 01/30/2023: ARLP,BKR,WTI

Energy stocks were declining this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was retreating by 0.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 1.7% at $78.36 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.8% lower at $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) rose over 11% after topping Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results and saying its board of directors at the thermal coal company late last week approved the $72.3 million cash purchase of 2,682 net oil and gas royalty acres in the Permian Basin from JC Resources LP, The company said Monday directors authorized an $100 million increase in its existing stock buyback program.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was 0.4% lower, recovering from a nearly 2% morning slide. The oilfield-services company Monday announced plans to collaborate with an affiliate of Australian mining and energy giant Fortescue Metals Group to work on green hydrogen, green ammonia and geothermal energy production projects.

W&T Offshore (WTI) fell 2.8%. The energy services company Monday said it closed its $275 million private offering of 11.75% senior second-lien notes due 2026 at par.

