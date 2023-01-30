Energy
ARLP

Energy Sector Update for 01/30/2023: ARLP,BKR,WTI

January 30, 2023 — 01:48 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was retreating by 0.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 1.7% at $78.36 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.8% lower at $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) rose over 11% after topping Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results and saying its board of directors at the thermal coal company late last week approved the $72.3 million cash purchase of 2,682 net oil and gas royalty acres in the Permian Basin from JC Resources LP, The company said Monday directors authorized an $100 million increase in its existing stock buyback program.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was 0.4% lower, recovering from a nearly 2% morning slide. The oilfield-services company Monday announced plans to collaborate with an affiliate of Australian mining and energy giant Fortescue Metals Group to work on green hydrogen, green ammonia and geothermal energy production projects.

W&T Offshore (WTI) fell 2.8%. The energy services company Monday said it closed its $275 million private offering of 11.75% senior second-lien notes due 2026 at par.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARLP
BKR
WTI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.