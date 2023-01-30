Energy Sector Update for 01/30/2023: ARLP, WTI, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently falling 0.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was nearly 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.9% at $78.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.6% to reach $85.24 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6% lower at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was gaining over 8% in value after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.63 per limited partner unit, up from $0.40 per unit a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $1.41.

Shell (SHEL) said it will combine its integrated gas and upstream operations as the company reduces the size of its executive committee to seven members from nine, effective July 1. Shell was marginally higher recently.

W&T Offshore (WTI) was slightly lower after saying it closed its previously announced private offering of $275 million of 11.75% senior second lien notes due 2026 at par.

