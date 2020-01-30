Energy Sector Update for 01/30/2020: ESTE,CLB,MEOH,MX.TO,MUR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.27%

CVX +0.45%

COP +0.20%

SLB -0.16%

OXY -0.70%

Energy stocks pared some of the prior losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.0% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.19 at $52.14 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.39 to $58.42 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose 11% after the oil and natural gas producer Thursday said it sold, on average, a record 17,380 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the final three months of 2019, representing a 66% increase over year-ago levels and lifting its daily average for the full year to 13,381 barrels. The company is projecting between 15,500 to 16,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020.

In other sector news:

(+) Core Laboratories (CLB) gained over 1% on Thursday. The oilfield recovery-services firm reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.38 per share, declining from a $0.48 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.01 per share. Revenue fell 9.5% year-over-year to $156.78 million but also topped the $155.31 million Street view.

(-) Methanex (MEOH) fell more than 5% after the Canadian methanol dealer late Wednesday reported a 32.5% decline in Q4 revenue compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $659 million and missing the $666.9 million analyst mean.

(-) Murphy Oil (MUR) dropped 6% on Thursday after the exploration and production company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.16 per share, reversing a $0.09 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Net revenue rose 26.6% year-over-year to $637.5 million, also the $759.8 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.