Energy Sector Update for 01/30/2020: CLB,MEOH,MX.TO,MUR

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 1.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping $1.30 to $52.03 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.48 to $58.33 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.82 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking 2.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.0% decrease.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Core Laboratories (CLB) declined 1% on Thursday. The oilfield recovery-services firm reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.38 per share, declining from a $0.48 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.01 per share. Revenue fell 9.5% year-over-year to $156.78 million but also topped the $155.31 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(-) Methanex (MEOH) fell nearly 3%. The Canadian methanol dealer late Wednesday reported a surprise Q4 profit, earning $0.13 per share after excluding one-time items, down sharply from adjusted net income of $1.15 per share during the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.04 per share non-GAAP net loss. Revenue declined 32.5% to compared with the same quarter last year to $659 million from $977 million, missing the $666.9 million analyst mean.

(-) Murphy Oil (MUR) dropped over 7% on Thursday after the exploration and production company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.16 per share, reversing a $0.09 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Net revenue rose 26.6% year-over-year to $637.5 million, also the $759.8 million Street view.

