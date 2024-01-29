Energy Sector Update for 01/29/2024: BP, ARLP, EE, KGS

Energy stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.4% to $76.94 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 1.2% to $82.51 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 8.2% to $2.49 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, BP (BP) is facing pressure from a hedge fund to ditch its plans to reduce oil and gas output and further invest in clean energy as the strategy is eroding shareholder value, according to multiple reports Monday. BP shares were little changed.

Alliance Resource Partners' (ARLP) shares fell 5.8% after the company posted lower Q4 results.

Excelerate Energy (EE) gained 3.8% after it agreed to a 15-year deal to buy up to 1 million tons a year of LNG from QatarEnergy in Bangladesh.

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) rose 0.4% after it said Monday its Kodiak Gas Services LLC unit launched a $750 million private offering of senior unsecured notes due 2029.

