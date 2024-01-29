Energy Sector Update for 01/29/2024: ARLP, EE, KGS

Energy stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) also down 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was shedding 1.3% to $76.97 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.2% to $82.53 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled almost 10% to $2.44 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Alliance Resource Partners' (ARLP) shares fell 6.6% after the company posted lower Q4 results.

Excelerate Energy (EE) jumped 4.3% after it said Monday that it has signed a 15-year liquefied natural gas sales and purchase deal to buy up to 1 million tons a year of LNG from QatarEnergy in Bangladesh.

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) slumped 0.7% after it said Monday its Kodiak Gas Services LLC unit launched a $750 million private offering of senior unsecured notes due 2029.

