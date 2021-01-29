Energy Sector Update for 01/29/2021: ENB,ENB.TO,CVX,TALO,SSL

Energy stocks pared a sliver of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 2.5% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 2.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 14 cents lower at $52.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 35 cents to $55.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 10 cents to $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enbridge (ENB) was nearly 1% lower in late trading after the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy earlier Friday approved some of the permits needed for the company to build a utility tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac to replace its 68-year-old Line oil and propane 5 pipelines lying on the lakebed. Enbridge still requires approvals from the Michigan Public Service Commission and US Army Corps of Engineers before it can move ahead on the replacement project.

Talos Energy (TALO) declined 4.4% despite Friday saying new restrictions on oil and natural gas activities on federal properties will not have a material effect on its business, explaining the executive order signed Wednesday by President Joe Biden only curtails new leasing of federal lands but will not impact existing production and leases or pending drill permit applications.

Chevron (CVX) slid 4.2% after Friday reporting a surprise Q4 net loss and revenue also trailing Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the loss for the final three months of 2020 was $0.01 per share, reversing a $1.49 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2019 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.09 per share. Revenue fell 30.5% year-over-year to $25.25 billion, also trailing the $26.01 billion Street view.

To the upside, Sasol (SSL) climbed 4.5% after the South African petrochemicals company Friday said it expects to earn between ZAR22.76 to ZAR24.07 per share during the six months ended Dec. 31, up from a ZAR6.56 per share profit during the first six months of 2020 and topping the single-analyst estimate expecting a ZAR1.34 per share net loss for the fiscal half. Sasol will release its financial results for the final six months of 2020 on Feb. 22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.