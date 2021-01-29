Energy Sector Update for 01/29/2021: CVX, PSX, SSL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading lower pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipping by 1% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.76 at $53.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.81 to $56.34 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron (CVX) was declining 2% as it reported an adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share for Q4 of 2020, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.49 in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate among analysts polled by Capital IQ had been for adjusted EPS of $0.09.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was down more than 3% as it swung to a Q4 adjusted net loss of $1.16 per share from a gain of $1.54 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for an adjusted loss per share of $1.00.

Sasol (SSL) was gaining more than 10% in value after saying it expects to report earnings of ZAR22.76 ($1.64) to ZAR24.07 per share for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with ZAR6.56 EPS from the prior half year.

