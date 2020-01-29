Energy Sector Update for 01/29/2020: MPLX,HES,BCEI,MPC

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.44%

CVX -0.67%

COP -1.29%

SLB -0.13%

OXY -1.55%

Energy stocks extending their Wednesday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.7% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down 1.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 15 cents lower at $53.33 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 30 cents to $59.81 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories rose by 3.5 million barrels to 431.7 million barrels during the seven days ended Jan.24, according to data published Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. That compares with the 1.4 million-barrel increase expected by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts and the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reporting a 4.3 million-barrel decline for last week.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) MPLX LP (MPLX) declined 2.5% after the pipeline and energy logistics company earlier Wednesday reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.58 per share, reversing a $0.52 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus estimate expecting $0.61 per share in net income for the three months ended Dec. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) rose 7% after the oil and natural gas company said its Q4 sales volume grew 37%, on average, over year-ago levels to 24.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and boosted its FY19 daily sales average by 48% over the prior year to 23.5 million barrels.

(-) Marathon Petroleum (MPC) turned 1% higher again in late trade, reversing a mid-day slump after the refinery and marketing company reported above-consensus Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.56 per share on $31.38 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.85 per share on $29.69 billion in sales.

(-) Hess (HES) slid almost 7% on Wednesday after the oil and natural gas producer reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.60 per share, expanding on $0.31 per share non-GAAP loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.49 per share adjusted loss.

