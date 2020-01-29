Energy Sector Update for 01/29/2020: MPC, HES, CNQ, ENB, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.54%

CVX: +0.34%

COP: +0.42%

SLB: +0.44%

OXY: +0.44%

Leading energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.18 at $53.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.44 to $59.95 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.90 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.09% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.54% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which was up more than 3% as it booked Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, down from $2.41 per share a year ago but well above the consensus of $0.85 per share supplied by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) Hess (HES) was flat as it booked a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.60 per diluted share, wider than both a loss of $0.31 per share a year ago and the $0.49 average loss estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) has asked the Canada Energy Regulator to reject Enbridge's (ENB) proposal to convert its Mainline crude pipeline network to contract carriage from common carriage, Bloomberg News reported, citing a regulatory filing. Canadian Natural Resources was unchanged, while Enbridge was marginally advancing in recent trading.

