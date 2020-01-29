Energy Sector Update for 01/29/2020: HES,BCEI,MPC

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.22%

CVX -0.40%

COP -0.67%

SLB +0.34%

OXY -1.21%

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 19 cents to $53.29 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 29 cents to $59.80 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.89 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% retreat.

In industry new:

US crude oil inventories rose by 3.5 million barrels to 431.7 million barrels during the seven days ended Jan.24, according to data published Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. That compares with the 1.4 million-barrel increase expected by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts and the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reporing a 4.3 million-barrel decline.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Hess (HES) slid almost 7% on Wednesday after the oil and natural gas producer reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.60 per share, expanding on $0.31 per share non-GAAP loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.49 per share adjusted loss.

In other sector news:

(+) Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) rose more than 8% after the oil and natural gas company said its Q4 sales volume grew 37%, on average, over year-ago levels to 24.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and boosted its FY19 daily sales average by 48% over the prior year to 23.5 million barrels.

(-) Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has turned fractionally lower, giving back a 5.6% gain earlier Wednesday after the refinery and marketing company reported above-consensus Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.56 per share on $31.38 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.85 per share on $29.69 billion in sales.

