Energy Sector Update for 01/28/2022: CVX, PSX, PSXP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 0.64% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 11% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.66 at $88.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.46 to $89.63 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.57 higher at $4.86 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron (CVX) reported Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $2.56, compared with $0.16 in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.12. Chevron was recently shedding over 4% in value.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was 0.5% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.94 per share, compared with a loss of $1.16 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.94.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) reported Q4 net income of $1.19 per diluted unit, compared with $0.40 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $1.05. Phillips 66 Partners was slightly lower recently.

