Energy Sector Update for 01/28/2021: XOG,EQNR,EQT,TRCH

Energy stocks continued to add to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.3% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 51 cents lower at $52.34 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 26 cents to $55.55 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) was 1.4% lower, swinging between small gains and losses, after a new regulatory filing showed Kimmeridge Energy Management Company now has a 39.3% equity stake in the exploration and production company, owning nearly 9.8 million shares it received earlier this week in exchange for Extraction 7.375% senior notes due 2024 and 5.625% senior notes due 2026 it previously held. Kimmeridge also said it plans to talk with the company about potential operational and strategic initiatives it believes could improve shareholder value.

EQT (EQT) declined 1.5% on Thursday. The energy company said it was partnering with emissions monitoring firm Project Canary to demonstrate the production of responsibly sourced natural gas for the domestic and international energy markets. Financial and other terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

To the upside, Equinor (EQNR) was 1.7% higher after the Norwegian energy major Thursday said it is expecting to produce up to 535,000 barrels of oil per day from the Johan Sverdrup field by mid-year, marking the third rise in capacity since the North Sea field came online in October 2019. Equinor also is planning to use water injection to help boost capacity, it said.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) rose 2.5%, reversing an earlier decline, after the oil and natural gas exploration company said the David Straz Jr Foundation has converted another $4 million of its senior secured debt into nearly 2.67 million common shares at $1.50 apiece, representing a 3.2% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Torchlight still has $4.5 million in outstanding senior secured debt, the company said.

