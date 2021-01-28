Energy
Energy Sector Update for 01/28/2021: MUR, VLO, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Thursday's premarket trading with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was also up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.71%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.48 at $53.33 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.57 to $56.38 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was declining by more than 3% after it booked a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.09 per share, compared with adjusted EPS of $0.16 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for adjusted net loss of $0.11 per share.

Valero Energy (VLO) was up more than 1% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.88 per diluted share, down from earnings of $2.58 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss of $1.38 per share.

Equinor (EQNR) was climbing past 1% after saying it expects to produce up to 535,000 barrels of oil daily from the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea by mid-2021.

