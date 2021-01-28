Energy Sector Update for 01/28/2021: EQNR,EQT,TRCH

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 51 cents to $52.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 25 cents to $55.56 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) was 1.4% higher after the Norwegian energy major Thursday said it is expecting to produce up to 535,000 barrels of oil per day from the Johan Sverdrup field by mid-year, marking the third rise in capacity since the North Sea field came online in October 2019. Equinor also is planning to use water injection to help boost capacity, it said.

EQT (EQT) declined 3% on Thursday. The energy company said it was partnering with emissions monitoring firm Project Canary to demonstrate the production of responsibly sourced natural gas for the domestic and international energy markets. Financial and other terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) fell 4.5% after the oil and natural gas exploration company said David Straz Jr Foundation has converted another $4 million of its senior secured debt into nearly 2.67 million common shares at $1.50 apiece, representing a 3.2% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Torchlight still has $4.5 million in outstanding senior secured debt, the company said.

