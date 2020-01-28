Energy Sector Update for 01/28/2020: XOM,CODA,HAL,HESM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.14%

CVX +0.81%

COP +0.30%

SLB -0.09%

OXY +0.35%

Energy stocks eased slightly from their mid-day gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 34 cents higher at $53.50 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 15 cents to $59.47 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 3 cents to $1.93 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Exxon Mobil (XOM) was narrowly higher after the energy major reportedly forged a pair of deals with Egyptian officials to explore for oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean and agreeing to invest at least $332 million in the two projects. Exxon will explore the North East Amriya block and the North Marakia block for a respective minimum investment of $220 million and $112 million, respectively, Reuters said, citing Egypt's petroleum ministry.

In other sector news:

(+) Halliburton (HAL) rose 2% after the energy-services company Tuesday announced seven new contracts to drill and complete the next phase of field development for the Inpex-operated Ichtys project offshore northern Australia. Well development in the Browse Basin is set to begin in March and continue for around three years. Other terms were not disclosed.

(+) Hess Midstream (HESM) climbed over 3% after the pipeline company late Monday announced a 3.6% increase in its quarterly distribution compared with its most recent payout to investors, rising to $0.4258 per Class A share and payable Feb. 14 to shareholders of record on Feb. 6.

(-) Coda Octopus Group (CODA) dropped 8% after the underwater oilfield-services company Tuesday reported FY19 net income of $0.49 per share, unchanged from prior-year levels and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.67 per share profit for the 12 months ended Oct. 31. Revenue increased 39% from 2018, rising to $25.1 million and also lagging the $26.1 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.