Energy
XOM

Energy Sector Update for 01/28/2020: XOM,CODA,HAL,HESM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.14%

CVX +0.81%

COP +0.30%

SLB -0.09%

OXY +0.35%

Energy stocks eased slightly from their mid-day gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 34 cents higher at $53.50 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 15 cents to $59.47 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 3 cents to $1.93 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Exxon Mobil (XOM) was narrowly higher after the energy major reportedly forged a pair of deals with Egyptian officials to explore for oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean and agreeing to invest at least $332 million in the two projects. Exxon will explore the North East Amriya block and the North Marakia block for a respective minimum investment of $220 million and $112 million, respectively, Reuters said, citing Egypt's petroleum ministry.

In other sector news:

(+) Halliburton (HAL) rose 2% after the energy-services company Tuesday announced seven new contracts to drill and complete the next phase of field development for the Inpex-operated Ichtys project offshore northern Australia. Well development in the Browse Basin is set to begin in March and continue for around three years. Other terms were not disclosed.

(+) Hess Midstream (HESM) climbed over 3% after the pipeline company late Monday announced a 3.6% increase in its quarterly distribution compared with its most recent payout to investors, rising to $0.4258 per Class A share and payable Feb. 14 to shareholders of record on Feb. 6.

(-) Coda Octopus Group (CODA) dropped 8% after the underwater oilfield-services company Tuesday reported FY19 net income of $0.49 per share, unchanged from prior-year levels and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.67 per share profit for the 12 months ended Oct. 31. Revenue increased 39% from 2018, rising to $25.1 million and also lagging the $26.1 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM CODA HAL HESM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular