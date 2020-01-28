Energy Sector Update for 01/28/2020: HAL, EQNR, TOT, RDS.A, RDS.B, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.63%

CVX: +0.55%

COP: +0.75%

SLB: +1.00%

OXY: +1.09%

Energy giants were rallying pre-market Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.5 at $53.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.33 to $58.99 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.92 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.63% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.78% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Halliburton (HAL) was more than 1% higher after it won seven contracts to drill and complete the next phase of field development of the Inpex-operated Ichtys project in the Browse Basin offshore northern Australia.

(-) Total S.A (TOT) was slightly lower after saying Banque des Territoires has taken a 50% stake in the solar and wind energy portfolio held by subsidiary Total Quadran in France. No financial terms were disclosed.

(-) Energy producers Equinor (EQNR), Shell (RDS-A, RDS-B), and Total reaffirmed their commitment to continue with their plans for their projects in Vaca Muerta, the largest shale play in Argentina, despite challenging market conditions, S&P Global Platts reported. Equinor and Shell were declining in recent trading.

