Energy Sector Update for 01/28/2020: CODA,HAL,HESM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.25%

CVX +0.94%

COP +0.38%

SLB -0.21%

OXY +0.22%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 36 cents to $53.50 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 46 cents to $59.78 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.93 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.0% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Coda Octopus Group (CODA) dropped almost 10% after the underwater oilfield-services company Tuesday reported FY19 net income of $0.49 per share, unchanged from prior-year levels and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.67 per share profit for the 12 months ended Oct. 31. Revenue increased 39% from 2018, rising to $25.1 million and also lagging the $26.1 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Halliburton (HAL) rose 1.5% after the energy-services company Tuesday announced seven new contracts to drill and complete the next phase of field development for the Inpex-operated Ichtys project offshore northern Australia. Well development in the Browse Basin is set to begin in March and continue for around three years. Other terms were not disclosed.

(+) Hess Midstream (HESM) climbed nearly 2% after the pipeline company late Monday announced a 3.6% increase in its quarterly distribution compared with its most recent payout to investors, rising to $0.4258 per Class A share and payable Feb. 14 to shareholders of record on Feb. 6.

