Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2023: NOG, CVX, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.5% at $82.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.3% to $88.39 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.3% lower at $2.811 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was gaining 6.8% in value as the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index replacing South Jersey Industries (SJI), effective Feb. 2.

Chevron (CVX) posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $4.09 per diluted share, up from $2.56 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $4.29. Chevron was 1.2% lower recently.

Ecopetrol SA (EC) was down more than 2% after saying Chief Executive Officer Felipe Bayon Pardo will leave his post March 31, 2023.

