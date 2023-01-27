Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2023: LNT,CRC,CVX,NOG,SJI

Energy stocks steadied Friday afternoon near their intra-day lows, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.3% in late trade. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 0.5% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.6% lower at $79.68 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sliding 1.2% to $86.45 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas future rose 5.6% to $3.11 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Alliant Energy (LNT) finished fractionally lower, bouncing back from a nearly 1% morning dive, after the utility company increased its quarterly dividend by almost 6% to $0.4525 per share.

Chevron (CVX) dropped 4.4% after the energy major reported an adjusted Q4 net income of $4.09 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.20 per share.

California Resources (CRC) slumped almost 10% after the oil and natural gas producer said a state appellate court Thursday issued a preliminary order again blocking local officials in a southern California county from relying on a February 2015 environmental impact report to issue oil and gas permits, including the company's projects in the area.

On the upside, Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) gained 3.8% after S&P Dow Jones Indices overnight said it was adding the energy producer to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, replacing South Jersey Industries (SJI), effective Feb. 2.

