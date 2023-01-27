Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2023: CRC,CVX,NOG,SJI

Energy stocks were sinking this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 0.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 0.4% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.7% to $79.63 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sliding 1.3% to $86.30 per barrel.

California Resources (CRC) was slumping 10% after the oil and natural gas producer said a state appellate court Thursday issued a preliminary order again blocking local officials in a southern California county from relying on a February 2015 environmental impact report to issue oil and gas permits, including the company's projects in the area.

Chevron (CVX) was dropping 4.1% after the energy major reported adjusted Q4 net income of $4.09 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.20 per share.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) gained 4.2% after S&P Dow Jones Indices overnight said it was adding the energy producer the S&P SmallCap 600 index, replacing South Jersey Industries (SJI), effective Feb. 2.

