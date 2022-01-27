Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2022: VLO, CNX, MUR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.14 at $88.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1 to $90.96 per barrel and natural-gas futures were $0.06 higher at $4.34 per 1 million BTU.

Valero Energy (VLO) was advancing more than 2% after it reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share for Q4 compared with an adjusted per-share loss of $0.88 the year before. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting $1.82 per share.

CNX Resources (CNX) was gaining more than 5% in value as it reported Q4 earnings of $2.90 per diluted share, up from $0.87 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.54.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was slightly higher as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.40 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.44.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.