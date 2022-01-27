Energy
VLO

Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2022: VLO, CNX, MUR, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.14 at $88.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1 to $90.96 per barrel and natural-gas futures were $0.06 higher at $4.34 per 1 million BTU.

Valero Energy (VLO) was advancing more than 2% after it reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share for Q4 compared with an adjusted per-share loss of $0.88 the year before. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting $1.82 per share.

CNX Resources (CNX) was gaining more than 5% in value as it reported Q4 earnings of $2.90 per diluted share, up from $0.87 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.54.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was slightly higher as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.40 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.44.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VLO CNX MUR XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular