Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2022: MPC,PSX,MEOH,MX.TO,MRO,VLO

Energy stocks were ending mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index still climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 2.4% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.74 lower at $86.61 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was declining $0.93 to $89.03 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $1.99 to $6.27 per 1 million BTU after the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected draw of 219 billion cubic feet in commercial supplies during the seven days ended Jan. 21.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) was nearly 1% higher late in Thursday trading, easing from a 3.2% advance earlier for the energy major to touch a best-ever $137.00 per share, after overnight raising its quarterly dividend by about 6% to $1.42 per share.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) rose 0.9% amid Reuters reporting the company may convert a hurricane-idled Phillips 66 (PSX) refinery in Louisiana to produce renewable fuels. The companies are expected to meet next week to tour the 255,600 barrel-per-day refinery, Alliance, which has been shut since Hurricane Ida impacted the site in late August.

Methanex (MEOH) rose 5.9% after the methanol producer overnight reported a 54% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $1.25 billion, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.21 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31. Excluding one-time items, net income also climbed to $2.43 per share compared with its $0.15 per share adjusted profit during the final quarter of 2020 although that still trailed the $2.47 per share analyst mean.

Among decliners, Valero Energy (VLO) was 0.5% lower, giving back on a nearly 4% morning gain that followed the refiner reporting adjusted Q4 net income $2.47 per share, reversing an $0.88 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2020 and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.82 per share non-GAAP profit. Net sales more than doubled over year-ago levels to $35.9 billion, crushing the $27.9 billion Street view.

