Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2022: MEOH, MX.TO, MRO, VLO

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was slipping 1.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.56 to $89.44 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was declining $0.52 to $86.66 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.27 higher at $4.54 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Methanex (MEOH) rose 4.4% after the methanol producer overnight reported a 54% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $1.25 billion, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.21 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31. Excluding one-time items, net income also climbed to $2.43 per share compared with its $0.15 per share adjusted profit during the final quarter of 2020 although that still trailed the $2.47 per share analyst mean.

Marathon Oil (MRO) added 0.5% after late Wednesday announcing a 17% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share.

Valero Energy (VLO) was 1% lower, giving back on a nearly 4% morning gain that followed the refiner reporting adjusted Q4 net income $2.47 per share, reversing an $0.88 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2020 and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.82 per share non-GAAP profit. Net sales more than doubled over year-ago levels to $35.9 billion, crushing the $27.9 billion Street view.

