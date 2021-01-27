Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2021: XOM,RES,HES,HESM

Energy stocks were whipsawed Wednesday, turning lower again after the Federal Reserve this afternoon said economic growth likely will remain sluggish during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping a lid on crude oil demand. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 24 cents higher at $52.85 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said US crude oil supplies fell 9.91 million barrels last week compared with expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel increase. The global benchmark Brent crude contract fell 33 cents to $55.58 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 10 cents to $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was 1.4% lower, giving back a 1.7% midday gain that followed the energy giant saying it has been talking with activist investors Engine No. 1 since mid-December and was evaluating its director slate for four seats on the Exxon board of directors announced Wednesday. "We believe a reactive short-term approach is no substitute for a long-term strategy" addressing the threats and opportunities facing the company, Engine No. 1 said in a preliminary proxy statement this morning.

Hess (HES) fell 1.7%, giving back a 3.2% mid-day advance after earlier Wednesday reporting a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.58 per share compared with a $0.60 loss per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.66 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue for the oil and gas producer fell 16.5% to $1.42 billion but also exceeding the $1.2 billion Street view.

Hess Midstream (HESM) fell 3.1% after the energy infrastructure company said its revenue increased 5.1% over year-ago levels during the three months ended Dec. 31, rising to $266.5 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $269.3 million in Q4 revenue.

Among gainers, RPC (RES) rose more than 15% after the oilfield services company reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.03 per share, improving on an adjusted net loss of $0.07 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue fell 37% year-over-year to $148.6 million, also exceeding the $125.5 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.