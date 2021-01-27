Energy
RES

Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2021: RES,HES,HESM

Energy stocks have turned higher following a late-morning reversal in crude oil prices, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 48 cents to $53.09 per barrel after a bullish government report finding US crude oil inventories fell by 9.91 million barrels last week compared with expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel increase. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was 29 cents higher at $56.20 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were climbing 10 cents to $2.75 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.5% gain.

In company news, RPC (RES) rose almost 15% after the oilfield services company reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.03 per share, improving on an adjusted net loss of $0.07 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue fell 37% year-over-year to $148.6 million, also exceeding the $125.5 million analyst mean.

Hess (HES) was 2.5% higher after Wednesday reporting a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.58 per share compared with a $0.60 loss per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.66 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue for the oil and gas producer fell 16.5% to $1.42 billion but also exceeding the $1.2 billion Street view.

Among decliners, Hess Midstream (HESM) fell 2.3% after the energy infrastructure company said its revenue increased 5.1% over year-ago levels during the three months ended Dec. 31, rising to $266.5 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $269.3 million in Q4 revenue.

